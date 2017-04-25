Keep fit with Kandice Davidson

Is it important to warm up before exercising? Yes.

Why? Warming up prepares the mind & body for the work that is yet to come. Depending on the type of exercise you are going to do will depend on how vigorous your warm up will be.

If you are going for a bike ride, you will ride at a slower pace for 5 to 15 minutes before you pick up the pace & increase the intensity. If you are going for a jog, you may walk for the first little bit. Playing sports will require a more specific warm up according to the sport you are playing.

Here we will discuss a typical warm up that one might do before a strength training session. Of course this will vary according to each individual & to what exercises you will be focusing on that day. This is a general warm up that could be used before most forms of exercises.

Warming up should always consist of range of motion movements, from neck to toes. Most people do not like to take their shoes off so the toes get neglected. If you don’t have any issues with your feet & you aren’t doing anything that is high impact, it could be very beneficial to exercise in bare feet. There are many sensors in the feet that will help you with balance & stability. You may notice if you don’t wear shoes, once you start to do some exercises with them on how clumsy you may feel.

I will give you a basic warm up routine & you can adjust it according to your needs.

Range of Motion: Circles, figure eight’s, ups & downs, side to side, back & forth etc. of all the joints. Neck, shoulders, elbows, wrists, fingers, hips, knees, ankles & toes.

Light Cardiovascular (Aerobic) Exercises: While in motion… knees up, kick your butt, side steps/grapevine, toe touches out.

More Vigorous: Skipping, Jumping Jacks etc.

Other prep moves: side lying clams, bridges – variety, quadrupled alternate lifts, planks – variety, rocking, rolling, squatting with ankle ROMs/rotates/hip openers.

So there you have it, no excuses for not knowing what to do for a warm up. Try them out & let me know what you think. If you want some help in understanding what some of the moves are, feel free to email me, we can get together so you know how to do them properly :)

Practice makes Permanent. Move more to feel better.

kettlebellkandice@gmail.com