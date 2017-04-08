Keep fit with Kandice Davidson

Kettlebells

I was introduced to kettlebells about 5 years ago. This ancient tool used by Old School/Time Strongmen is now gaining popularity in most gyms. In rural areas such as ours, there isn’t as much opportunity to learn how to properly use kettlebells in group classes. Kettlebells are frequently incorporated into a class, but these classes are not usually kettlebell specific. UNTIL NOW!!! Yes, here in Oliver :)

Kettlebells have become my favorite tool for both strengthening & conditioning. You can get fast results in little time using a kettlebell. The shape of the kettlebell forces you to find your center of gravity & use more stabilizing muscles along with using a greater range of motion.

If you aren’t familiar with strength training, you must learn how to perform the exercise correctly with no weight or minimal weight first, before adding extra load. I would start with learning how to squat, deadlift, press, row, get up & carrying.

After learning how to deadlift, the kettlebell swing can be next. The kettlebell swing is an exercise that provides both resistance training & cardiovascular conditioning all at once. It consists of acceleration & power in seconds leading to better overall function & a stronger core. Again, the deadlift is a loaded hip hinge that needs to be learned prior to learning how to swing, as the swing is a hip hinge.

The Turkish Get Up is an exercise that teaches us to move better. It is an overall functional movement that uses the entire body. Many say how much better they are able to move in their everyday life after learning how to do the TGU. It may not be a fancy or trendy exercise but it has great benefits. I am not into any fads or trends (of any kind). I use& teach the basics & build on them.

The hip hinge, squat, press& get up are more detailed in past articles. You can search for them on ODN.

You don’t need to look any further than a kettlebell. Since kettlebells take up minimal space & the exercises we do with kettlebells take up minimal space, these make a great primary tool. You don’t need to spend hundreds if not thousands of dollars on gym memberships. You can train at home & you can enjoy training outside in the fresh air & you can take them with you wherever you go. Kettlebells are a wise investment. You can use them as your entire gym or you can add them to your gym, because you still might want to use your barbell :)

If you are considering investing in kettlebells, buying cast iron kettlebells is the way to go, as they will outlast you. Be sure you don’t buy a kettlebell that has a crease along the handle.

Practice makes Permanent. Move more to feel better.

If you want to learn more, please feel free to email me at:

kettlebellkandice@gmail.com