Keep fit with Kandice Davidson

The Get Up… focuses on the small stabilizing muscles & develops a solid movement foundation.

If you are trying this for the first time, do not use a kettlebell (kb). Use nothing & then progress to a shoe or something else to balance on the kb hand, then you can progress to using a kb once you have the movement pattern figured out.

Lying in the fetal position, grab on to the kb & assist with other hand.

Roll onto back then press the kb.

Keep knee bent on same side as kb, other leg goes down.

Sit up to elbow.

Sit up to hand.

Lift hip up off the floor.

Bring straight leg back to kneeling position.

Hip hinge to upright position.

Stand up.

Reverse movements step by step back to starting position.

Switch sides.

Things to think about:

Keep shoulders down & away from ears.

Maintain a solid back.

Look at KB until you are in the upright kneeling position.

Slow & controlled throughout.

Exhale with each progression to help stabilize your spine.Inline image 1

It is more difficult for me to describe an exercise in words than it is to give instructions while demonstrating, so if you have any questions or concerns, feel free to ask me. Sorry for all the background clutter in the pictures… it’s been cold outside.

Movement is Medicine. Practice makes Permanent.

kettlebellkandice@gmail.com