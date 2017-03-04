Keep fit with Kandice Davidson

Squat

Simplest Sit to Stand:

– Sit at the front of the chair

– Sit tall (back straight, chest out)

– Feet are hip to shoulder width apart

– Feet flat on the floor with toes directly below the knees

– Hip Hinge (folding at the hips, back stays solid)

– Shoulders over knees

– Hands placed on upper thigh or out in front of you for balance

– Look straight ahead

– Inhale

– Push the floor away with your feet

– Squeeze your butt & exhale on the way up

– Lift off

If this is too difficult, practice forward reaching (solid back) with hip hinge to lift off (hips come off the chair). You can start with a chair that has arms & practice until you don’t need the arms any longer. If your knees hurt while practicing, make the seat a little higher by adding a cushion, a couple of pillows or thick books. Always make sure you feel safe!

How low can you go? Once your form is good, go for parallel (hips& knees) & then below parallel (hips below knees).

Some points to think about:

Keep your feet flat on the floor

Solid trunk throughout, including neck (neutral position must be maintained)

Be sure your knees aren’t caving inwards

Don’t lean forward on the way back up

Squat – hips go down & back up

Hip Hinge – hips go back

I try to keep these instructions as short & simple as possible. For some it is hard to get the understanding from reading directions and there is always a possibility that I have missed an important point. It is easier for me to instruct while demonstrating & you will probably gain a better understanding through instruction& demonstration also. Let me know if you need instruction along with a demo, I am here to help :)

Practice makes Permanent. Move more to feel better.

