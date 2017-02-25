Keep fit with Kandice Davidson

Do you want to learn how to swing a kettlebell?

You must learn to hip hinge/deadlift first.

Do you know how to hip hinge? Do you know what a hip hinge is? I’ve talked of it in the past. I have everyone in all my exercise classes learn how to hip hinge, from the youngest to the oldest (which I believe is 88 years old). If someone who is 88 can learn how to properly hip hinge, so can you.

To start with the Hip Hinge, you can try the Wall Tap Hip Hinge:

– Standing with your back to the wall just a bit away from the wall

– Brace your trunk, keeping the back solid (movement is through the hips, not the back)

– Reach& tap your butt to the wall

– You can place your hands at your hips & fold at your hips

– Start close to the wall & gradually move further away

Broom Handle Hip Hinge:

– Using a broom handle or other similar object, hold behind you from your head & down your back

– The handle should stay in contact with you from the back of your head, between your shoulders & right down to your butt crack.

– Hinge (fold) at the hip

– If at any time during the hip hinge, the broom handle comes out of contact with any of those 3 points, you need to correct your form.

You can also practice the hip hinge with a resistance band or a weight (deadlift). When using a resistance band, secure the band to something heavy & stable. Hold on to the end(s) of the band facing away from anchor & hip hinge. To progress, you can increase the weight. If you need a clearer explanation or a demo, feel free to ask me :)

When you use the hip hinge to pick something up, be sure that you are not reaching out in front of you. Have the object close to your toes or between your feet.

* stand tall

* shoulders back & down

* solid back

* hip hinge (fold at the hips)

* grip object

* brace yourself

* squeeze butt & exhale as you stand up

* imagine your feet pushing the floor away as you stand up

* stand tall (standing plank).

DO NOT round your back while lifting!

Once you have the hip hinge figured out, you may be ready to swing!

Practice makes Permanent. Move more to feel better.

kettlebellkandice@gmail.com