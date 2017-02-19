Keep fit with Kandice Davidson

Crawling. Have you heard of it being used as an exercise yet? Are you doing it? I know you’ve done it. The fitness industry has been giving attention to crawling lately. Why? What are some benefits of Crawling?

Some say that crawling is a rehabilitative, restorative and even performance-enhancing movement. Crawling resets the nervous system, restores reflexive strength & increases resiliency.

Crawling is a developmental movement pattern that ties everything about you together. Connecting opposite sides, balancing, reflexes, self awareness, visual & hand/eye coordination. Such as connecting our shoulders & hips together in movement, and connecting our hands& feet together in movement etc.

Those same people would also say that crawling is one of the best strength training exercises a person can perform. And that crawling even lowers our stress levels. Claims are that crawling improves your health, your strength, your mobility & performance.

So… it sounds like crawling is good for us. Does it sound too good to be true? Like exercising in general, it may be a cure for some ailments, but not for more serious health issues. That being said, exercise is most definitely a great medicine that everyone should ‘take’ regularly because exercise has great benefits for both physical & mental health. It’s amazing what exercise can do for us.

Crawling might be the perfect start for you. And if you’re already fit & haven’t practiced crawling yet, what are you waiting for? Crawling is a whole body exercise which benefits the trunk, arms & legs. One form of crawling is basically a moving plank. Keeping your back solid while moving the arms & legs. A solid trunk (tension) leads to improved strength & stability.

Beginners: Crawl on your hands & knees. Maintain solid spine with level hips. Move opposite hand with knee.

Fitters: Crawl on hands & toes by lifting your knees up off the ground. Maintain solid spine with level hips. Move opposite hand & foot together as you crawl forward. Try crawling backwards & side to side.

Like most other exercises, there are many variations to crawling. Experiment, play & have fun! If you’re walking is unbalanced, maybe getting good at crawling will help improve your gait. Try it out for a while then you can decide for yourself. So even though exercise is not a cure for all our imperfections, it is great medicine. Be sure to get your daily dose.

Practice makes Permanent. Move more to feel better.

For more info or if you have questions, feel free to email me.

kettlebellkandice@gmail.com