Keep fit with Kandice Davidson

It’s been a crazy week of hearing stories about Oliver being bombarded with diet fraud. I heard from others how they know of people who have become extremely sick & some have even died because they believed false claims on how to lose weight fast (most only hear this stuff on TV). These scam artists obviously don’t care about you & your health. They care about your money & how rich they can get from taking advantage of you. It may be a lie that sounds so good, so healthy for you, so you say to yourself… it must be true. But is it worth it? Definitely NOT!

If you’re the scammer, maybe you’re being scammed too. Hopefully it won’t take long for you to catch on so you can stop promoting & selling harmful products. Those of us in the community that know what it takes for fat loss to happen safely, will keep telling people the truth & never support bogus or unsafe product(s).

When I started to do some research, some of the claims surprised me. It’s hard to believe what people will say & how others believe them! Listed below are some myths & false claims. Some I have heard before others I have not.

Myths:

* Fad diets work for permanent weight loss.

* High protein/low carb diets are a healthy way to lose weight.

* Starches are fattening; should be avoided when trying to lose weight.

* Certain foods, like grapefruit, celery, or cabbage soup can burn fat & make you lose weight.

* Natural or herbal weight loss products are safe & effective.

* “I can lose weight while eating whatever I want”.

* Low fat or fat free means no calories.

* Fast foods are always an unhealthy choice & you should not eat them when dieting.

* Skipping meals is a good way to lose weight.

* Eating after 8 PM causes weight gain.

* Lifting weights is not good to do if you want to lose weight because it will make you bulky.

* Nuts are fattening & you should not eat them if you want to lose weight.

* Eating red meat is bad for your health & makes it harder to lose weight.

* Dairy products are fattening; unhealthy.

* Going vegetarian means you are sure to lose weight be healthier.

False Claims:

* The product causes weight loss of 2 pounds or more a week for a month without dieting or exercising.

* The product causes substantial weight loss, no matter what or how much the consumer eats.

* The product causes permanent weight loss even after the consumer stops using the product.

* The product blocks the absorption of fat or calories to enable consumers to lose substantial weight.

* The advertised product enables consumers to lose more than 3 pounds per week for more than 4 weeks.

* The product causes substantial weight loss for all users.

* The product causes substantial weight loss by wearing it on the body or rubbing it into the skin.

Wow! Some doozies there, eh? Weight loss doesn’t come in a pill. Fat loss does not come quick & easy. It’s not in a lotion, a body wrap, toning shoes, super foods, supplements, herbal remedies, from protein pushers, injections, dust to sprinkle on your food & many, many more crazy ideas people come up with to rob you blind.

If you think you are doing everything right; still not reaching your goals, obviously something has to change. There’s more to fat loss than diet ; exercise. Sleep. Sleep more. Hormones play a big role, especially as we age. Stress. Topics for another day.

If you hear a claim or see a product that sounds too good to be true, it most likely is. Don’t fall for it! Talk to a dietician or nutritionist, someone that is legitimate. They won’t tell you that there’s a quick fix or that it is going to be easy, but they can make a plan that’s right for you. Don’t fall prey to myths false claims. There is no quick fix! Most weight issues are rooted in behavior mindset, not simple things to overcome but possible with some earnest effort.

Practice makes Permanent.

Move more to feel better.

