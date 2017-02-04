Keep fit with Kandice Davidson

Are you a jack of all trades or a master of one or two things?

Do you prefer to exercise doing lots of different things, such as walking, swimming, biking, playing a variety of sports & sign up for all the latest fitness classes? Do you try everything you possibly can? Or do you prefer to get good at something& stick to the same type of things & keep working towards improving at them?

Maybe you’re addicted to cardio& do whatever you can to get a good sweat on? Maybe you keep doing the same thing over& over again. Maybe you’re that person who wants to do everything they see others doing but ends up doing none of it. Don’t worry about what so and so is doing, do your own thing. If you really are serious about doing what so and so is doing, then ask them how they got started. They didn’t start where they are now if they’ve been practicing for years, so don’t expect to start where you’re not at. During the winter it’s much easier to win at the couch potato olympics. Are we winning yet? If we feel like we’re losing by spending too much time sitting, why not chose if you would rather move around with no goals in mind or practice something in particular that you’d like to get good at.

Do you like to ‘work out’? This type of exercise is not reaching for any specific goal or to get better at any particular thing. People generally think of working out or exercising as a way to get healthier, fitter or look better. There is no plan or program involved, you do whatever you feel like doing. You may go to the gym, play sports, attend fitness classes to keep yourself moving.

What is practice? Practice is repeating a movement or a series of movements over and over. It is rehearsing or engaging in an activity for the main purpose of improving at that activity. That’s why some say “practice makes perfect”, though I don’t think anyone does anything perfectly all the time, even the pros. I prefer the term ‘practice makes permanent’.

So if ‘practice makes perfect’, how does training compare to practicing? Practice allows for more down time than training for one thing.

Training is reaching to gain skill or improve performance. You may be training to run a marathon or getting your personal best on a squat. You will probably have a personal trainer plan a program for you to help you achieve your goal. To master something, you will need to leave your comfort zone. To train for something, you will need to follow the S.A.I.D. principle.

Specific Adaptation to Imposed Demand (S.A.I.D.)

The body will react and respond to the specific type of stress imposed on it. Steady-state exercise will improve cardio respiratory fitness, resistance training will improve muscular strength and/or endurance, stretching will improve flexibility, etc.

So after reading this, do you prefer to be a jack of all trades or to master a skill or two? Surely you don’t want to win the sitting competition!

Practice makes Permanent. Move more to feel better.

