Keep Fit with Kandice Davidson

Diets seem to be the hot topic for January as most conversations are talking about which diet is the best. Paleo, low carb, vegan, intermittent fasting, and the many others that are being offered.

Do you think the best diet would be the same for a tall, thin person and a short, stocky one? Are their preferences the same? How about budget? Do both of them put a priority on eating organic? Do they possess the same nutrition knowledge? One of them may have been tracking for years when the other has never tracked at all. One may work overtime & not have the time to spend preparing as much as the one who is retired & enjoys spending time in the kitchen.

If you found a method that worked for you, that’s great that you were able to reach your goals! It doesn’t mean that it will work for all of your friends too.

Rather than worry so much about the amount of carbs, protein and fats you are consuming… I gotta have so much of this & just the right amount of that, paying better attention to what you are eating is a more appropriate. Caring about what you’re eating is going to take you further than focusing on numbers. Probably the most important thing to care about is that you want to change the kinds of foods you eat. Less processed and more real foods will get you feeling & looking better.

It’s not about paying for fake foods that will cost you a fortune & get someone else rich. It’s not about avoiding an entire food group (unless you have a health concern that warrants such a thing), it’s not about being so strict that it will lead you into binging nor is it about classifying certain foods as evil & others as super miraculous.

It’s really about habit. Changing habits is where the effort happens. Once you start eating the fruit instead of the processed sugar, your body is going to thank you for it and if you listen to your body, eventually you will reach for the food that has greater rewards 98% of the time.

The ‘best’ diet is the one that works for you, the sustainable one. It is absolutely necessary to like your plan enough to stick to it for the rest of your life, especially if you’re changing your diet for fat loss. The common goal in dieting is to reduce calories. All diets can help you to lose the weight but as soon as it’s over & not sustained, the weight comes back. You will return to your old habits. You must be happy with what you’re doing.

I’ve always said that the first step is to avoid buying what you don’t really want in the first place. You know once you buy it & take it home; it’s all down hill from there.

If you’re looking for guidance in the eating department, I would seek someone who focuses on changing behavior and habits, or you’re throwing your money away& not going to get to your goals any sooner.

Eat to live rather than live to eat – Practice makes Permanent.

Move more to feel better.

