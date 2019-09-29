Keep fit with Kandice Davidson

Success is not reached overnight.

It requires a plan, it requires discipline to follow the plan & not get our heads turned by a new system that promises a short cut…..more often than not these “short cuts” over-promise & under-deliver.

If your goal is based on strength, it takes time, practice & patience.

Time… to build a strength foundation,

Practice… to work on technique &

Patience… to follow the plan & trust the process.

Success is the sum of small efforts repeated day in, day out. – PM

Kandice Davidson Fitness – KD Fit