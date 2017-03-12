Keep fit with Kandace Davidson

Kettlebell Press

* Start position is called the rack.

* Grip is on heel of hand.

* Wrist remains neutral.

* Shoulder(s) stay packed down.

* Maintain vertical forearm.

You want to see your hands & elbows rather than having them too far back.

Maintain whole body tension, standing plank. Back stays solid.

Rack position Press Bottoms Up

Think of yourself being solidly wedged between the floor & the kettlebell. Think of the press as a whole body exercise, not a shoulder only exercise.

Notice how my forearms aren’t completely vertical using the double kettlebells. My forearm is vertical with the bottoms up press. Balancing & stabilizing the kettlebell upside down forces your shoulder & arm into the right position.

I prefer to start with a bottoms up press. It is harder to mess up your form with a BU so you can aim for the same feeling when doing a regular press. In order to do a BU press, you must first learn how to stabilize the KB. Keep your free hand close by so if you do lose your grip, you don’t get the KB in the face. Once you can stabilize the KB in a BU position, then you can start to press the KB. BU presses force the shoulder to find the most stable path.

To get to the rack position with double kb’s, you need to learn to clean, a lesson for another day. Hahahaha… who doesn’t want to put off cleaning for another day?

Again, it is more difficult for me to describe an exercise in words than it is to give instructions while demonstrating, so if you have any questions or concerns, feel free to ask me.

Practice makes Permanent. Move more to feel better.

kettlebellkandice@gmail.com