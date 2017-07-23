Kaleden couple gives back with PRH donation

Giving back to the community just comes naturally to Sue and Tom Kelly.

The Kaleden couple have mirrored their lengthy support of non-profit organizations by donating $30,000 to the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation’s campaign to provide medical equipment for the Penticton Regional Hospital expansion.

Sue worked for 32 years as a financial planner with Investors Group before retiring last year. Tom enjoyed a successful business career, being a co-owner of the former Canwood Furniture plant and then Timmins Street Storage in Penticton.

“We’ve both built our businesses here, so we like to give back to the community,” Sue said. “Both our boys were born at PRH and their grandmother passed away there.

“We are grateful to have a good hospital here, particularly at life’s most important moments. The Medical Foundation has been great to work with, enabling us to gift our donation over three years.”

Photo credit to Owen Bruce