Justice system deserves its reputation – revolving door – limited consequences

This man is suppose to appear for court on December 13 for trial on serious criminal charges.

But some judge released this nice man and police are searching for him. For all the investigation and work by the Crown this matter could be delayed and delayed because…… someone is on the lam.

Arrest of Oliver Resident

On February 15th Oliver RCMP were conducting pro-active patrols within the Town of Oliver. At approximately 11:00 am police pulled over a suspicious vehicle with a burnt out taillight. Upon further investigation police arrested the driver, Jeremy Hargreaves, for Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) and Fail to Comply with a Condition of an Undertaking by being in control of a Motor Vehicle without the Owner Present.

Hargreaves is white 5 ft 11 inch and 210 pounds – brown hair blue eyes

***

Source: Info Tel News, JAN 20 2017

An Oliver man sentenced to 150 days in jail for possession of stolen property and three breaches will be incarcerated on property he was just evicted from.

Jeremy Leslie Hargreaves will spend jail time in the newly opened Okanagan Correctional Centre, which is located on land owned by the Osoyoos Indian Band. Hargreaves had been living on the reserve up until recently when he was evicted by the band’s council after numerous police visits to his residence.

Crown prosecutor Ann Lerechs told court on Thursday, Jan. 19, Hargreaves’ troubles with the law continued while on probation for a June 11, 2015, conviction on an assault charge.

He was identified while pawning a drill taken in a March vehicle break and enter in Penticton, and found to be in breach of conditions of his probation on the 2015 conviction, so a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police arrested Hargreaves on June 22. He was released the same day, and on July 20 breached his curfew conditions. After being arrested and released once again, he was found in breach of curfew conditions on Nov. 22, and arrested Jan. 22 , 2017.

***