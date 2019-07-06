Just bite your tongue

SOGH emergency department temporary service change
OLIVER – Residents are advised that the emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital will be closed from 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 6 to 8 a.m. on Sunday, July 7 due to lack of physician coverage.
South Okanagan residents should take note of the following if they require care when the emergency department is closed: Phone 911
Interior Health regrets this interruption to our normal emergency department services and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.
Comments
marge lunzmann says
I do so hope you just keep that statement on file so you just have to push a key to reprint
Publisher: More important is the statement of those who shall remain nameless for now who said: Awe get used to it – it’s ONLY a couple of times a year. Well folks it has been become a regular pattern. And yes we are keeping track. As a journalist I get 10 or more press releases a day from the provincial government bragging about success in bargaining or the gift of more free money to those who have not earned it. That is reality in a world where hypocrisy is “normative”.
marge lunzmann says
so why are we spending all this money on updating the er if we can’t even staff it?