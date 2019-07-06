Just bite your tongue

SOGH emergency department temporary service change

OLIVER – Residents are advised that the emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital will be closed from 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 6 to 8 a.m. on Sunday, July 7 due to lack of physician coverage.

South Okanagan residents should take note of the following if they require care when the emergency department is closed: Phone 911

Interior Health regrets this interruption to our normal emergency department services and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.