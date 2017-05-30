Junior Triathlon – cancelled for 2017

Oliver Parks and Recreation has regrettably had to cancel the Junior Triathlon this year. We unfortunately didn’t see the registrations needed in order to run the event this Saturday, June 3rd. We are hoping to restructure the Junior Triathlon next year and hope that we see more registrations in the future. This event has been a fun non-competitive swim – bike – run for the younger athletes in town, and we hope to see it make a reappearance in some form in the near future.