Joy of music & Beauty of song

Musaic Vocal Ensemble and the Oliver Handbell Ringers present a concert for bells and voices.

For the first time, the Oliver Handbell Ringers and Musaic Vocal Ensemble will join forces to present a spring concert to celebrate the joy of music and the beauty of song.

Audiences will recognize both local groups for their history in our communities of high quality, enjoyable, and uplifting music.

The program will include some selections played by the handbells, some sung by the Musaic singers on their own, and several pieces for handbells and voices together. The music ranges from international folk songs, French Canadian, Tanzanian, Irish, and Scottish, to contemporary Canadian works, secular and sacred, traditional to modern.

From gentle and profound to fun and joyful, the brilliance and clarity of the bells and the depth and colour of almost forty voices will entertain, enchant and inspire you.

Oliver Handbells director Helen Wollf and Musaic director Frances Chiasson expressed their excitement at having the two groups work together… “We are so looking forward to sharing this unique evening of music with the communities of Oliver and Osoyoos.”

One performance only – don’t miss it! Saturday, May 4th , 7:30 p.m. at the Oliver Alliance Church.