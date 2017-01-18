John Shannon selected

British Columbia Hockey Hall of Fame
John Shannon is from Oliver. He was executive producer of Hockey Night in Canada on CBC before being named Vice President of Maple Leaf Sports, overseeing the launch of Leafs and Raptors TV. Shannon is the former Executive Vice-President of programming and production for the NHL. John has worked five Olympics receiving an Emmy for his work on NBC’s Olympic coverage at the 2002 Winter Games. He is currently an on-air hockey commentator with Rogers SportsNet.
Robbie Smithers Fielding says
I have great memories from high school days of John doing his Foster Hewitt play by play for our group of friends when we were at sporting events. Even as a teenager he had so much talent, dedication and a real passion for sports of all kinds.
I am proud to offer my congratulations for an honour that is well-deserved.
Laird Smith says
What a great honor to be recognized for your contribution, John. Congratulations for this wonderful award.
Brenda Shaw says
Congratulations John Shannon..Wow! You have made the little town of Oliver very proud of you! I know your Mom and Dad would have been just delighted to hear this news! S.O.S.S. of Oliver, B.C. and the class of ’64 sends you the very best wishes!
Lia Pinske says
Congratulations John!! So happy to see another classmate make Oliver proud!! Class of 1974.