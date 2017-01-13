John Chapman – photographer

January 13, 2017, 12:29 pm
Hidden winter scene
John Chapman says
January 14, 2017 at 7:09 pm
Thank you Carole and Jeremy. Sometimes I feel many people tend to simply view the “large pictures” in their lives and forget to take in the beauty of the smaller aspects of the world around them. If we take time to shoot from different angles and at some of the microscopic world, we can often be very happily surprised. We certainly have a lot of beauty in our lives for which to be thankful.
Jeremy Cook says
January 14, 2017 at 1:20 pm
I like this shot, John. Well done.
Carole Stevens says
January 14, 2017 at 11:18 am
Awesome !
