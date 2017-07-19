Jim Linton passes – condolences to his family

James Barrie Linton

January 21, 1948-July 18, 2017

On Tuesday July 18, Jim Linton passed away peacefully at home after a 2 year struggle with cancer. He stayed strong for his family and friends right to the end, never losing his generosity or sense of humour.

He will be fondly remembered by his loving family including his wife Pat, daughters Beth (Toronto) and Maggie (Kelowna), grandchildren Dylan and Hewitt and his best buddy Dexter. He was predeceased by his mother, father, sister and brother.

Born in Galt Ontario, British Columbia seemed to be calling his name and in 1981 he moved west with his young family and settled in Oliver. A man of many talents and interests he pursued several careers – recreation, aluminum siding, construction, farming, insurance, landscaping and bob cat services, to name a few. His interests were many including hunting, fishing, golfing, curling, cycling, skiing/snowboarding and motorcycles. His last passion was carving – a talent that had lain dormant but flourished in his last few years which brought him and others much pleasure. Jim was always open to new experiences and challenges and as a result his bucket list was always growing.

The family would like to thank the medical communities of Kelowna (surgical team), and Penticton (oncology doctors and nurses) and the Oliver doctors, nurses and pharmacists. He could not have asked for better care. Thanks to Dr. Entwistle and the palliative care nurses Lisa and Ashley for their compassion and concern. Heartfelt thanks to John and Daryn (Nunes & Pottinger) for their sensitive guidance.

A very, very special thank you to Dave & Janet Shaw – your generousity knows no bounds. In lieu of flowers please donate to the charity of your choice. Family and friends are encouraged to drop by the house on Saturday, July 22 between 1 and 5 to celebrate Jim’s life.

