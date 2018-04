Introducing – “Smokey Pete’s”- Assorted Jerky

Comes in Salt n Pepper, Honey Garlic Beef Jerky as well as Salmon Nuggets or Salmon Jerky.

Produced right here in the Okanagan Valley out of Vernon

Tell us you saw this ad on Oliver Daily News and receive a 20% discount off our regular price

Come in and give it a try @ Big Al’s Bakery & Deli

6030 Main Street Oliver