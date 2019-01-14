January blahs

Any suggestions as to how to spice up this rather boring month ?
Ideas for a poll question? Has to be short and snappy
Pictures – difficult for me to get great pictures in this type of weather
Need cold crisp air and subject matter to view
Maybe some travel and holiday pix would be nice.
This week we have Oliver Town Council, RDOS meetings and a major local sentencing scheduled for Friday.
ODN will be there for an all-points-bulletin.
Comments
Carolyn Tipler says
RDOS is putting on an information day on Jan 31st regarding the registration of private wells that serve either more than residence or are used for domestic and agricultural irrigation – must be registered by March 2019 or pay a $200 fee – contact person Zoe Kirk. (Castanet)
Kandice Davidson says
Poll Q:
What’s the highest priority for you & your health?
Nutrition/Water intake
Exercise
Sleep
Quiet time
Other
Publisher: thanks Kandice
kyle fossett says
Great pictures if you get above the clouds. Saturday Keremeos was in the sun while we were in the fog. Yesterday was sunny above the end of the pavement on McKinney. Awesome bluebird day at Baldy.