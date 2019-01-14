January blahs

Any suggestions as to how to spice up this rather boring month ?

Ideas for a poll question? Has to be short and snappy

Pictures – difficult for me to get great pictures in this type of weather

Need cold crisp air and subject matter to view

Maybe some travel and holiday pix would be nice.

This week we have Oliver Town Council, RDOS meetings and a major local sentencing scheduled for Friday.

ODN will be there for an all-points-bulletin.