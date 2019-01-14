January blahs

Any suggestions as to how to spice up this rather boring month ?

Ideas for a poll question? Has to be short and snappy

Pictures – difficult for me to get great pictures in this type of weather

Need cold crisp air and subject matter to view

Maybe some travel and holiday pix would be nice.

This week we have Oliver Town Council, RDOS meetings and a major local sentencing scheduled for Friday.

ODN will be there for an all-points-bulletin.

  1. RDOS is putting on an information day on Jan 31st regarding the registration of private wells that serve either more than residence or are used for domestic and agricultural irrigation – must be registered by March 2019 or pay a $200 fee – contact person Zoe Kirk. (Castanet)

  2. Poll Q:

    What’s the highest priority for you & your health?

    Nutrition/Water intake
    Exercise
    Sleep
    Quiet time
    Other

    Publisher: thanks Kandice

  3. Great pictures if you get above the clouds. Saturday Keremeos was in the sun while we were in the fog. Yesterday was sunny above the end of the pavement on McKinney. Awesome bluebird day at Baldy.

