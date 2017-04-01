Jammin’ it

Arts Jam!

Monday April 3 9:30 – 11:00 a.m.

Quail’s Nest Arts Centre 5840 Airport Street

Refreshments served.

The arts are blossoming all over! Share in all the details at Monday’s Arts Jam. Find out about some new gallery spaces brightening the downtown. Be the first to hear who’s performing at Music in the Park this summer. Learn which of our events is ranked as the NUMBER ONE activity in the new Oliver’s Visitors Guide.

Welcome to new business member Doulandie Nurturing Touch!(Owner Andrea Gunnlaugson Furlan is also a new Board member). All businesses are linked on our website. Send us your news: sales, promotions, events, and photos.

There’s more arts than we can print in the Creative Minds newsletter. Check out the website for :

* more tour dates for Musaic’s not-to-be-missed concert, Annelies: The Story of Anne Frank

* Quilt Walk locations in downtown Oliver

* exhibits and classes at Okanagan Art Gallery

* details about the Mosaic Mural project

www.oliverartscouncil.org