It is a get out and bike kind of day!



Stu Wymer of Kamloops 40, on his 4cc Bionics Top End Hand Cycle is ready for The Ride to Provide. His $9,700. bike can go up to 30 miles an hour on the right hill, faster that I want to go. Quadriplegic Stu says “we are watching for you, please watch for us!”

SOSS Class of ’81 Heather Owens, Jim Stewart and Kris Moncrieff are ready to rock and roll. This is Jim’s 3rd time to support this incredible cause.

H2H director Riley Martine, #180 knows first hand the support H2H gives for Oliver families in need.

Kaela Rouffel #199 gets a little bike tweaking form one of 20 volunteers it takes to put this ride on.

Shauna and Bernie know first hand the support H2H provides. Their daughter, Brittany now 19, had a heart transplant and it was H2H that asked “What can we do to help?” when they did not know where to turn. Now Shauna and Bernie will be at The Ride To Provide, every year they need us.