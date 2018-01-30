Issues in Willowbrook ?

Cost of taking over a private water utility ?

Flooding and the maintenance of road drainage ?

About 30 people assembled at the Willowbrook Fire Hall last night to hear information on the transition from a private water utility to a RDOS maintained system.

Alternate Director Rick Knodel, who lives in the area, told ODN – most in attendance not overly happy with the possibility of paying over $1000 a year for water when the first idea was about half that amount.

Knodel says residents – 80 lots with 180 residents also concerned that the provincially contracted Argo is not doing a good job in maintaining culverts to look after a flow of water from the hills when all the snow is melted in the spring.

In attendance from RDOS Mark Woods, Community Services Manager and Chief Financial Officer Maureen Hayter. with Director Terry Schafer.