ISCU sponsors film for seniors – free

Love and romance are not exclusive territory for the young and middle-aged, and yet biases around aging and love exist.

The Age of Love film; a funny and charming documentary that challenges the stigma our society places on love and romance with age.

So gather your friends and family and head to Frank Venables Theatre on March 14th for a free night at the movies.

The film follows the humorous and heart-warming adventures of thirty Rochester, NY seniors who sign up for a first-of its-kind speed dating event for 70- to 90-year-olds. Fearlessly candid about their needs and desires, these WWII babies soon discover how the search for love changes—or doesn’t change—from first love to the far reaches of life.

Defeating stereotypes and linking generations, the film presents an unexpected story of possibility and growth regardless of age. As one 74-year-old speed dater puts it, “No one, not even my children, asks me what’s in my heart anymore.”

Whether you can relate to the individuals in the film, or you’re happily married, or even in your twenties and just discovering first love, the hope is that this film will not only entertain but also inspire you to question your own assumptions about age.