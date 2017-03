Free night at the movies

March 14 at 6pm, Frank Venables Theatre, Oliver

Award-winning documentary, The Age of Love, follows a group of 70-90 year olds who sign up for a speed dating event. Funny and charming, the film challenges stigmas while bridging a divide between generations. Sponsored by Interior Savings as part of Okanagan Embrace Aging Month.

Trailer: theAgeofLoveMovie.com

Register here: www.aololiver.eventbrite.ca