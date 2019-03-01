Is your electricity bill – now compared to a flat tire?

Fortis BC

February 28 2019, the BC Utilities Commission approved our request to return to a single, flat rate over five years for residential customers.

Over the phase-in period, we will slowly reduce the rate at the higher tier and increase the rate at the lower tier, resulting in a single, flat rate in 2023.

So the more you use the more the shareholders profit. Turn off your power. OOPS can we do that. We always pay a minimum charge plus a connection fee right?

To find out the potential impact for you, enter the amount of electricity you have used over the last year in two-month increments.

You can find this information on Account Online, on your bill statements or by calling our customer service team.

Note: the impact on each household varies greatly, depending on your electricity use each billing period.