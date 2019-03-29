Is this an improvement? – no doctor on ER duty at night!

Starting tonight…..

a physician will be on-call at the SOGH emergency department between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., with the doctor being called to the hospital for emergencies rather than remaining on location for an entire shift.

“During these night time hours, all patients will be able to access the emergency department, and will continue to be assessed by an emergency room nurse, just as they would during the day,” an Interior Health bulletin reads.“A physician on-call will be at the hospital or close by and available at all times to respond to emergency care needs.”

Interior Health says the doctor will be called to the ER for “true emergencies” and patients under the age of 17.

Those with time-sensitive but less serious conditions will be sent to the Penticton Regional Hospital emergency department by ambulance or private vehicle.

Patients whose condition can wait until the next day to be seen will be given the option of remaining in the waiting room, returning in the morning, or scheduling an appointment with their family physician.

A doctor will remain on staff during the busier daytime hours of 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

This staffing measure set to improve sustained doctor coverage at ER, to improve of physicians to see patients during the day and IH promises it is working on a better model of health services.