Is there anything really knew on the National Park issue?

” ODN: Can’t really add much. Still waiting on the Province. Talks are still continuing with Parks Canada but the 4 conditions* are the sticking point. I still have hope that Parks Canada will be interested in some “out of the box” partnership with First Nations and the Province and while talks haven’t been positive so far they are continuing. Staff is working very hard at a solution that combines Conservation and Tourism that will address all the points raised in the discussion documents. Still hoping for some positive steps forward by the end of January. ” – Linda Larson, MLA

Existing use of land to continue:

Hunting Fishing Ranching Helicopter Training

Linda Larson at recent RDOS meting as told by the Penticton Western:

“The establishment of a national park is not off the table but Parks Canada does not want to talk to us,” Larson said during her delegation.

Larson stated the province heard loud and clear from area residents that no matter what was developed, a National Park or several provincial parks, it was important that the land continue to be used for purposes including ranching, hunting and fishing and that the helicopter school in Penticton still be able to operate.

In discussions with First Nations the same sentiments have been echoed that the land must still be usable for hunting and fishing and sacred areas be respected.

“Parks Canada is not coming to the table on those kinds of things,” she said, adding, “They will not allow those things to continue. The province made a commitment to people that those things will continue.”

Although progress is stalled with a federal conservation program in the area, Larson said the province is committed to coming up with a plan that encompasses residents’ wants.

“I’ve been told there will be a firm solution and resolution by the end of January so I’m keeping my fingers crossed. We’ve been at this a long time,” she said.

The debate on developing a National Park in the South Okanagan has been strolling its way through different levels of government for more than a decade