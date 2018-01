The Order of the Eastern Star held a soup and bunwich lunch, at the Elks Hall recently, earmarking 50% of the profits to the Oliver Food Bank.

Here some of the OES members present a cheque to Jim Oullette, manager of the food bank. The organization hopes to make this an annual event in support of this very necessary service.

Many thanks to the Oliver residents who came out to enjoy lunch and support the event. Winner of the 50/50 raffle was Mary Roberts.

submitted by Pat Whalley