Invitation – Quilts of Valour

The mission of QUILTS OF VALOUR – CANADA is to present quilts to ill or injured military members, past and present. At this time, Canada has over 45,000 injured veterans (average age 45). To date, Quilts of Valour – Canada has presented close to 12,000 quilts. The goal is 20,000 by 2020. To support this project, the DOUBLE O QUILTERS GUILD of Oliver will be holding a work bee to create several quilts. The event will take place on Wednesday, January 30 from 9:00 am until noon at the Oliver Community Centre. We will be creating blocks, assembling blocks into quilt tops and layering tops, batting and backing. The Guild has members that come from Penticton to Osoyoos. We are hopeful that these quilts will be given to ill or injured servicemen and women in the South Okanagan.

We would like to take this opportunity to invite the public and Service Organizations in the area to attend. You could view and visit OR you might want to help out. We look forward to seeing you there.

Article and photos submitted by Shirley Cade