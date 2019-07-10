Invasion of the elm beetle…………by Julie Thorp

Here are some photos on our patio…..

I have a question. Have you heard any buzz about the elm beetles that are invading the area or is it just my place? Over the past 15 years or so the river dyke has been invaded by the Russian Elm tree, which is now somehow green space and highly protected, and the past few years we have been invaded by the Elm beetle.

This year has become unbearable. We cannot sit outside as it rains beetles in the slightest breeze. Literally clouds of them! They are invading the inside of our house! We are thinking we may have to evacuate and yet we are trying to host a wedding in the next two weeks for our daughter. It’s really tough! Have you heard anything in your circle of influence? Just wondering if there is any gov’t agency able to help with this type of situation?

“We dusted the gazebo with diatomaceous earth which organically smothers them takes time and leaves everything coated in the earth.”

As soon as you clean up they fly back in from around. Right now the river dyke is raining Beetles if you walk down there. I have a couple photos of the trees that have grown up along the dike in front of our home. We are not allowed to cut them down yet we have to deal with the repercussions. We have just caulked around our entire home but it seems they still fly in through the vent for the attic.

At the garden centre they’re everywhere………………….. they particularly like to hide in bunches under leaves wherever it is a bit cooler. The sales office is covered in them. When you pick up a plant or shrub they fall out in handfuls. They like to conglomerate in small dark cracks so when you open a door they all tumble down on you.

I could go on but it makes me angry and sad.

The RDOS just passes the buck to the flood control department and they just shrug it off like there’s nothing they can do.

From what I read, the best thing to do is get rid of the Russian elm.