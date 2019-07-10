Invasion of the elm beetle…………by Julie Thorp

Here are some photos on our patio…..
I have a question. Have you heard any buzz about the elm beetles that are invading the area or is it just my place? Over the past 15 years or so the river dyke has been invaded by the Russian Elm tree, which is now somehow green space and highly protected, and the past few years we have been invaded by the Elm beetle.
This year has become unbearable. We cannot sit outside as it rains beetles in the slightest breeze. Literally clouds of them! They are invading the inside of our house! We are thinking we may have to evacuate and yet we are trying to host a wedding in the next two weeks for our daughter. It’s really tough! Have you heard anything in your circle of influence? Just wondering if there is any gov’t agency able to help with this type of situation?
“We dusted the gazebo with diatomaceous earth which organically smothers them takes time and leaves everything coated in the earth.”
As soon as you clean up they fly back in from around. Right now the river dyke is raining Beetles if you walk down there. I have a couple photos of the trees that have grown up along the dike in front of our home. We are not allowed to cut them down yet we have to deal with the repercussions. We have just caulked around our entire home but it seems they still fly in through the vent for the attic.
At the garden centre they’re everywhere………………….. they particularly like to hide in bunches under leaves wherever it is a bit cooler. The sales office is covered in them. When you pick up a plant or shrub they fall out in handfuls. They like to conglomerate in small dark cracks so when you open a door they all tumble down on you.
I could go on but it makes me angry and sad.
The RDOS just passes the buck to the flood control department and they just shrug it off like there’s nothing they can do.
From what I read, the best thing to do is get rid of the Russian elm.
Comments
Lee Ann Wilson says
Siberian elm.
Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society Program Manager Lisa Scott says the province is looking at the potential to add invasive trees like the Siberian elm to the noxious weed list.
If that happens, property owners would have a legal requirement to control the tree(s) on their property.
“It would make people realize the seriousness of these trees. The Weed Control Act provides enabling legislation that would allow local governments like the regional district to add the trees to their local list of nuisance species,” she says.
Introduced to North America in the mid 1800s, the nuisance tree is known for its hardiness, fast growth and ability to thrive in many climates.
Originally from Northern China, eastern Siberia, Manchuria and Korea, the tree can quickly overtake native vegetation, growing up to 18 metres in height.
“I’ve been working in this region for 20 years and have been hearing more complaints about trees such as the Siberian elm, for the last decade or so,”
Scott says. “We don’t map the tree, so it’s hard for me to say whether the numbers are increasing, but what I think what is definitely on the increase is people’s awareness of them as weed trees.”
Scott says the tree proliferates through its massive production of seed pods. Light and airy, they are easily transported by spring winds.
“The trees produce an unbelievable amount of seeds, which can form a virtual carpet on the ground in spring,” she says.
Scott says people’s issues with the trees often come from property owners’ issues with a neighbour’s encroaching tree.
“People typically call in spring, asking us for help before they broach the subject with their neighbour,” she says, adding they generally resolve the issue quickly after discussing the issue with the neighbour in question.
Scott says no one cultivates the Siberian elm as was once done, nor does anyone dig the species up for replanting, although another invasive tree, the Russian olive, is still cultivated.
“We’re trying to change that,” she says, adding very little is being done to control these invasive species at this time.
For property owners facing the difficult task of removing the trees from their property, Scott says the two most effective methods include bulldozing the roots or cutting the tree off as close to the ground and possible and painting the stumps with glysophate.
“Even small seedling trees have a more extensive root system than you’d think. If you pull them out by hand, you need to take as much root as possible,” she says. “If you just cut them down, you’ll be doing it every year.”
Source:
Info Tel news
Steve Arstad