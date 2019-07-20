Intra-provincial liquor sales issue resolved

British Columbians visiting other provinces and territories are now able to bring home liquor products for personal consumption without any restrictions or limits.Previously, there were limits on the amount of liquor British Columbians could physically bring back from other provinces for their own consumption. There were also similar restrictions from other provinces on B.C. products, creating trade barriers.

Following a commitment made by Premier John Horgan at the premiers’ 2018 summer meetings, the personal alcohol exemption restrictions were lifted as of July 8, 2019.

This change aligns with similar action being taken in other provinces, which may result in increased sales for local producers to out-of-province visitors. Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia recently eliminated personal exemption limits and Prince Edward Island is committed toward implementation.

“For too long, British Columbians faced restrictions when bringing wine, beer and spirits from other provinces back to B.C. Our government has taken action to fix this,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Jobs, Trade and Technology. “This policy is consistent with the direction from the Council of Federation meeting in Saskatoon last week, where Canada’s premiers committed to reduce limits on transporting alcohol across our borders.”