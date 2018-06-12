Interment for Evie New

Saturday June 16, at the Oliver Cemetery, 1 p.m.

The service will be conducted by John Nunes of Nunes-Pottinger. Following the service everyone is invited to come to the Quail’s Nest Arts Center 5480 Airport Rd, for tea and a show and sale of Evie’s paintings.

Evie was one of the well known Pioneer Evans family. She was a very talented artist who brought joy to many a household. She began painting with her Mother Georgiana and was a valued member of the Oliver Art Club, the Sagebrushers for over 50 years. Evie’s passion for her art kept her painting until she passed away at 94.

Evie was also an avid bowler, golfer and loved the challenge of the game of Bridge. Fridays you would find her at the Oliver Senior’s Center for an afternoon of Bingo. Evie was also an honored member of the Elks Royal Purple, a long time member of the Oliver Legion and the Oliver Senior’s Center.

The family would like to see you on Saturday. If you do not wish to come to the Cemetery please come to the Arts Center at 1:30 p.m.

“At the end of life what really matters is not what we built; not what we shared; not our competence; but our character; and not our success, but our significance.”

Live a life that matters.

Live a life of love