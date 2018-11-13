Interior Health says “no change in service” for SO General Hospital

To: Town of Oliver Council and Mayor

Re: South Okanagan General Hospital (SOGH)

From: Carl Meadows, Health Services Administrator, Interior Health

Thank you for your letter expressing your concern for the ‘change in service’ at SOGH.

Please be advised that there has been no change in service at SOGH, Interior Health has no plans for any changes to the hospital at this time.

Interior Health is having ongoing discussions with our physicians and the Division of Family Practice about services that will meet the needs of local residents.

We recognize health care is a priority for council and are committed to keeping you informed about these discussions and any work happening to support health care for the community.