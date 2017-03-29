Interior Health responds to a “fear of closure”,,,,,“That’s inaccurate. Full stop”

***
Interior Health Authority (IHA) manager Carl Meadows confirmed the authority has struck a staff working group “that is looking at future configuration at SOGH at Oliver” – ” but we have not made a decision on those (six extra) beds.”
Meadows, the South Okanagan health services administrator, speaking to the Penticton Herald said “there has been no change to the number of taxpayer-funded beds at SOGH for at least five years, and none is planned”.
“We have 18 taxpayer-funded beds that will continue to be run with good financial management, and we have an emergency department that we will continue to have staffing 24-7,” he said.
Interior Health plans to hire a new chief of staff, who will be responsible for things like approving doctor privileges at the hospital and other administrative duties, but in the meantime will rely on Penticton Regional Hospital’s top doctor to look after Oliver.
Dr. Peter Entwistle made his resignation as SOGH chief of staff public on Monday at a meeting of Oliver town council, during which elected officials voted to write a letter of protest.
Entwistle’s commentary to council is entirely contrary to what the IHA is saying.
Some councillors also suggested that removing beds from SOGH is a prelude to closing the facility and sending patients to Penticton, but Meadows flatly denied it.
“That’s inaccurate. Full stop,” he said, noting SOGH and PRH enjoy a reciprocal relationship that often sees patients transferred between the two facilities.
“There’s absolutely no intention to change the 18 taxpayer-funded beds or to change the 24-7 emergency service that South Okanagan has right now,” said Meadows.
“I want to reassure the public that we give great care at that hospital, the physicians give great care, and that is not going to change.”
See earlier stories on doctor shortages, cuts in ward beds and the concerns of Oliver Town Council and residents to closures and cutbacks of nurses, ward beds etc.
Comments
Carolyn Madge says
Was the intention of Dr. Entwistle to turn this into a political hot potato? Does he have another agenda? I was flabbergasted when I found out we are NOT losing any of the existing 18 beds that have been in use for a number of years. Where did 25% come from? What was that all about? I feel that his comments misrepresented the situation and have likely swayed more than just a few people to pass on their anger to the BC Liberals and in our case, put undue pressure on our hard working MLA Linda Larson who has the best interests of all of her constituents regardless of their political affiliation. Eighteen beds doesn’t sound like a lot but we seem to have managed very well. We have wonderful, dedicated doctors (just not enough of them) including Dr. Entwistle who are very much committed to quality patient care. I’m just disappointed that the message Dr. Entwistle conveyed wasn’t a more truthful reflection of the actual situation. Yes, there is always room for improvement and while we may not always get what we want, we will probably get what we need. It is reminiscent of the hype around the pending closure of the Osoyoos Secondary School when a lot of half-truths and rumors affected the common sense of many people. In the end it worked out as it should but there were people who were unnecessarily hurt for absolutely no reason.
Gail Prior says
And the farmer hauled another load away-what a lot of B— S—! We, the people of Oliver best be on our guard and prepared to stand up and be accounted for-whatever it is going to take to retain SOGH!
Blaine and Joan Nunweiler says
uMMMMM who do I believe,,,Dr. Entwistle or Int. Health. I believe the Doctor,he has been dedicated and knows all the in and out of the Int. Health, I believe they are lying thru their teeth, and once it was made public, are back tracking a little.
Publisher: Joan, agree!
Believe who your gut believes. Those that have the purse strings will swing on a dime in order to keep their job.
Carl Meadows – have you met him on Main Street or the local Buy-Low?. (never heard of him until today) What we need is more Doctors like Peter who come out of their protected offices and speak, march, demand. Silence is good for what?
Note to Linda Larson – pick up a sign and say ‘stop Emergency Ward closures and bed cuts’ – no use defending the IHA – doesn’t work on me. It’s your choice.