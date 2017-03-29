Interior Health responds to a “fear of closure”,,,,,“That’s inaccurate. Full stop”

***

Interior Health Authority (IHA) manager Carl Meadows confirmed the authority has struck a staff working group “that is looking at future configuration at SOGH at Oliver” – ” but we have not made a decision on those (six extra) beds.”

Meadows, the South Okanagan health services administrator, speaking to the Penticton Herald said “there has been no change to the number of taxpayer-funded beds at SOGH for at least five years, and none is planned”.

“We have 18 taxpayer-funded beds that will continue to be run with good financial management, and we have an emergency department that we will continue to have staffing 24-7,” he said.

Interior Health plans to hire a new chief of staff, who will be responsible for things like approving doctor privileges at the hospital and other administrative duties, but in the meantime will rely on Penticton Regional Hospital’s top doctor to look after Oliver.

Dr. Peter Entwistle made his resignation as SOGH chief of staff public on Monday at a meeting of Oliver town council, during which elected officials voted to write a letter of protest.

Entwistle’s commentary to council is entirely contrary to what the IHA is saying.

Some councillors also suggested that removing beds from SOGH is a prelude to closing the facility and sending patients to Penticton, but Meadows flatly denied it.

“That’s inaccurate. Full stop,” he said, noting SOGH and PRH enjoy a reciprocal relationship that often sees patients transferred between the two facilities.

“There’s absolutely no intention to change the 18 taxpayer-funded beds or to change the 24-7 emergency service that South Okanagan has right now,” said Meadows.

“I want to reassure the public that we give great care at that hospital, the physicians give great care, and that is not going to change.”

