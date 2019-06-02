Interested in acting on stage?

SOAP Theatre will hold two open auditions for Born Yesterday, a classic comedy by Garson Kanin, and directed by Tom Szalay. While the production is slated for February 2020, casting begins in June.

Set in Washington, DC in 1946, the play is as fresh and topical today as when it was written. Born Yesterday tackles such timely themes as political corruption, influence peddling, and misogyny all served up in a delightful mix of satire, romance, and above all, comedy.

Overbearing junkyard mogul Harry Brock sets out to buy a senator. After his girlfriend, the sassy ex-showgirl Billie Dawn, publicly humiliates him with her lack of education, Brock decides she needs a crash course in class and intelligence, and hires journalist Paul Verrall as her tutor. Billie is determined to outwit Brock and give him an overdue comeuppance. Can street-smart Billie prove she is much more intelligent than her crass boyfriend and tutor give her credit for?

Born Yesterday calls for 15 characters including three leads, four supporting cast and eight minor parts. Szalay anticipates selecting two female and six or seven male actors to fill the roles. Some actors will play more than one minor character. Alternatively, backstage crew members may be costumed to make minor appearances and walk-ons as various hotel staff.

Auditions will be held on Sunday June 23 at 2 pm at the Big Blue Building (Quail’s Nest Arts Centre), 5840 Airport Street, Oliver, and again on Monday June 24 at 7 pm at the Osoyoos Art Gallery (upstairs), 8713 Main St. Osoyoos. Newcomers are always welcome. Those seeking to work backstage are also welcome to attend. No RSVP or appointment necessary.

Born Yesterday is booked to play five performances at the Venables Theatre between February 7 and 15, 2020.

Information about the auditions is available from the producer, Penelope Johnson, 250-498-0183.