Innovation on display Wednesday

BC’S MOBILE MEDICAL UNIT to Visit OLIVER

Quick Facts:

The MMU is housed in a 16-metre tractor-trailer that expands to a 90-square-metre (1,000 square feet) flexible facility with up to six to eight patient treatment bays.

The clinical capability of the MMU is flexible and can range from low acuity such as primary health care/outpatient clinics, to emergency/urgent level care, and/or highest acuity including critical care and emergency surgical care.

A support trailer is stocked with up-to 72 hours’ worth of medical supplies, consumables and other equipment.

For prolonged missions, the MMU can be connected to a hospital’s power system, city water and waste systems, but also has its own power, limited oxygen and water, and waste systems for self-sufficiency when required.

Oliver, BC – Media have been invited to join Interior Health staff and physicians to tour the province’s Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) during its upcoming deployment in Oliver, where the unit and team will be helping facilitate specialized training for local clinicians and stakeholders.

Come and learn how this advanced mobile medical facility can be deployed anywhere in the province when a disaster or emergency occurs or to support mass gathering events. The MMU has also been deployed to support planned hospital renovations and outpatient clinics.

Location: South Okanagan General Hospital – 911 McKinney Rd

Date: June 7, 2017 – Drive by and see your tax money at work