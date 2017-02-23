Info for you

You want to make a comment
You want to publish a free Classified ad
You want to put in a free event notice
It’s easier than you might think and hundreds do it on a regular basis.
Couple of rules:
Put contact information in the ad or notice itself.
Fill the form on ODN as required – Names (BOTH) and your email address.
Contact info is usually a phone number but can be an email – enter it again
Discussion with comments can occur but not on events or classifieds. If you don’t see what you have entered – re-read this notice. Phone or contact the person who entered the ad or notice. ODN won’t publish your questions. Not the purpose and a burden.
