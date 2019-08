At one point – late this afternoon the side of a mountainous hill exploded in “deep” black smoke.

According to one source BC Wildfire is using chemical incendiary devices that burn hot and fast creating an up draft for the smoke. Pretty dramatic and scary at times. This fire was so hot I could feel it.

These two pictures taken from the Hwy and from Enterprise Rd in Senkulmen Industrial Park – a stone’s throw from the prison.