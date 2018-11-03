Inaugural Council Meetings

2pm November 5th Monday

Council Chambers

Town of Osoyoos

Oath of Office

– Mayor

– Councillors

– Water Councillors

General Local Elections – Report of Chief Election Officer

2019 Council Meeting Schedule

Acting Mayor Appointments

Appointments to RDOS Board and Okanagan Regional Library Board

Special and Standing Committees

Bank Signing Authority

***

7pm November 5th Monday

Council Chambers

Town of Oliver

Oath of Office

-Mayor

– Councillors

– Water Councillor

Appointments to RDOS and ORL

Committee appointments

List of regular meetings in 2019

Acting Mayor schedule agreement