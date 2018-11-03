Inaugural Council Meetings

2pm November 5th Monday
Council Chambers
Town of Osoyoos
Oath of Office
– Mayor
– Councillors
– Water Councillors
General Local Elections – Report of Chief Election Officer
2019 Council Meeting Schedule
Acting Mayor Appointments
Appointments to RDOS Board and Okanagan Regional Library Board
Special and Standing Committees
Bank Signing Authority
***
7pm November 5th Monday
Council Chambers
Town of Oliver
Oath of Office
-Mayor
– Councillors
– Water Councillor
Appointments to RDOS and ORL
Committee appointments
List of regular meetings in 2019
Acting Mayor schedule agreement
