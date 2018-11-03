Inaugural Council Meetings

,

2pm November 5th Monday
Council Chambers
Town of Osoyoos

Oath of Office

– Mayor
– Councillors
– Water Councillors

General Local Elections – Report of Chief Election Officer

2019  Council Meeting Schedule

Acting Mayor Appointments

Appointments to RDOS Board and Okanagan Regional Library Board

Special and Standing Committees

Bank Signing Authority

***

 

 

 

7pm November 5th Monday
Council Chambers
Town of Oliver

Oath of Office

-Mayor
– Councillors
– Water Councillor

Appointments to RDOS and ORL
Committee appointments
List of regular meetings in 2019
Acting Mayor schedule agreement

