In the region

RDOS helps reduce the mosquito population

Soon – Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will begin their nuisance mosquito control program

Since 1974, the RDOS mosquito control program typically runs between mid-May into late August. For the past several years, the program has been starting in April due to weather conditions and resident complaints.

Each week, the RDOS mosquito control crew tests standing water at identified sites for the presence of mosquito larvae. If the site requires treatment, a granular bacterial larvicide is broadcast into the water. The natural bacteria pellets kill the mosquito and biting black fly at their larval stage. The adult mosquitos are not affected by the larvicide and the product has shown not to harm any other insects, amphibians, reptiles, fish, birds or mammals.

This year, the RDOS mailed permission to treat letters to residents on the program in advance of the mosquito season. This is to maximize the crew’s efficiency once the season gets underway. If you reside in the RDOS electoral areas or municipalities (A,B, C, D, F, G, and ” as well as the City of Penticton, District of Summerland and Towns of Oliver and Osoyoos) and have areas of standing water bodies too large to drain on your own, or have areas previously treated and have not received a letter, please contact Zoe Kirk, public works project co-ordinator at the number or email zkirk@rdos.bc.ca.

The RDOS suggests to mend screens and reduce sources of standing water on your property. Clean and unclog eaves-troughs and gutters and remove water from any depressions on your roof or driveway. Refresh pet dishes and birdbaths daily. Remove any standing water from items such as tires, pails, tarps, boats, hot tub and pool covers.

Look around your property for anything that can hold water (for 72 hours or more) as it will provide an excellent habitat for mosquitoes. Yard items such as storm water catch basins, ephemeral ponds, standing water in tires, plant pots, small troughs, pool covers, rain barrels, tarps, rain barrels and wading pools are all places that can harbour breeding mosquitos.

Funding to eradicate quagga and zebra mussels

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will receive grant funding to provide continued support of the Okanagan Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention Program addressing quagga and zebra mussels.

The Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) Blue Water Project Grant Program will present the RDOS with a $10,000 cheque on Wednesday so the Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society (OASISS) can utilize the funds to further their ongoing outreach education.

The RBC Blue Water Project Grant provided funding to the regional district and OASISS in 2015 to create a unique, interactive, mobile educational trailer on the Quagga and Zebra Mussels.

The trailer and OASISS staff travel region-wide throughout the summer to local events, beaches and marinas spreading the prevention message.

“Having these additional funds to continue the interaction with all water users in the valley is vitally important” said Lisa Scott, program manager of OASISS. “This grant will help insure the trailer and prevention messaging keeps rolling.”

The introduction and invasion of Quagga and Zebra Mussels to bodies of water in the United States, eastern Canada and most recently in Montana has been devastating and costly.

As these mussels reproduce, they degrade aquatic ecosystems to the point of collapse; cover infrastructure which hampers hydro power generation and a water purveyor’s ability to supply water to residents. The mussels infest beaches, cover boats and propellers, and foul bilges with layers of mussels and negatively affect tourism and community enjoyment; and cause a timely and costly imposition to boaters and recreational users by coating boats, propellers and foul bilges with layers of mussels and their carcasses.