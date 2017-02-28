In the news print game

Black Press is shuttering its press operations in Penticton, meaning the Penticton Western News will now be printed in Vernon.

The move is a result of Aberdeen Publishing, the company behind Kamloops This Week, Merritt Herald, Peachland View, Oliver Chronicle and the Osoyoos Times, pulling their print work out of the facility.

The Penticton Black Press facility will be consolidated with its sister plant in Vernon, according to an announcement on the Western News’s website. Over 20 people were employed at the Penticton facility.

The Penticton Herald is reporting that Aberdeen Publishing has awarded their parent company the contract to print the Chronicle, Times and View at it’s Kelowna press plant. The remaining newspapers will be printed in Vancouver.

Source: Castanet

On a related front the Okanagan Press in Oliver has closed its door. Owner Valerie Winger told ODN that an office was not necessary in this area but publication of the monthly newspaper will continue.