In the courts

After winning a new trial on sex charges, an Oliver man appeared Monday in B.C. Supreme Court to ask for an adjournment while he tries to secure a lawyer.

Borba told the court he can’t get legal aid until he provides documents from the Crown, but the Crown won’t give him the documents until he gets a lawyer.

Borba’s now due back in court April 24 to set a date for the new trial.

The B.C. Court of Appeal ruled in February that the trial judge who first heard the matter in 2014 improperly assessed Borba’s credibility based on answers he provided to questions about his sexual orientation.

The trial judge convicted Borba of three sex offences and sentenced him to 4 1/2 years in prison, although Borba served less than a week before he was released on bail to await the outcome of his appeal.

***

The trial for one of the accused in the murder of 26 year old Roxanne Louie opened in Kelowna Monday with jury selection.

Grace Robotti is facing a second degree murder charge in connection to Louie’s death.

Grace’s co-accused and her brother, Pier Robotti, already completed his trial earlier this month, however the verdict is sealed in a publication ban to protect the integrity of the second trial.

Louie was first reported missing after she failed to show up at the Penticton Regional Airport for a flight back to Vancouver in Jan. 2015.

Her body was found in the Naramata area days later following an extensive search.

Grace Robotti admits she killed the mother of her great-grandchild by hitting her in the head 26 times with a small crowbar, but Tuesday she pleaded not guilty to the charge of second-degree murder.