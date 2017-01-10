In search of

On January 1st, 2017 Keremeos RCMP responded to a Break and Enter reported at on Chopaka Rd. Suspects broke the glass on the ground floor door over the previous few days while the owner was away. They entered the residence, stealing a .270 Winchester rifle and a saddle with the words “In memory of Ralph C Bent” on the back of the saddle seat. The stolen rifle was recovered on Penticton Indian Reserve from a person who claimed to have purchased it from individuals who reside in the Chopaka area. The saddle has deep sentimental value to the resident of the home. If you have any information to assist the Police in solving this crime or returning the saddle please contact Cst. Paul TITHECOTT at Keremeos Detachment 250-499-5511