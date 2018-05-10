In Osoyoos

Legion Beach – Lake rises – no evacuation alerts or orders…. yet.

The Town of Osoyoos and the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen Area “A” are warning property owners along Osoyoos Lake that due to heavy rains, thunderstorms, warm weather and snow melt, the levels of Osoyoos Lake could potentially reach 916 feet or higher. Last year the lake peaked at 914.88 ft.

The lake is rising rapidly and all agencies are actively assessing the situations and should conditions deteriorate, each local government will put Evacuation Alerts in place for their affected residents.