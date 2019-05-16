Yesterday I posted a picture of a tree. A harmless picture of something that caught my attention as startling – almost artistic.

I asked the owners and thought sincerely they said no problem. I would never enter someone’s property without their expressed permission.

I guess I got it wrong and was confused.

I remember about five years ago taking a picture in Rockcliffe of a boulevard near a stop sign that was really unkempt. Boy did I hear about that.

“How unfair!”

You never know who will react to an item with their own slant on what they see or read.

With the taking down of the tree picture all the comments are gone. Sorry – some of them quite interesting.

So…… to the owners I apologize but sincerely I thought I had permission.

Nuff said.