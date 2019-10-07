In BC – 4 pm starts seems early – for National Debate

The federal leaders in tonight’s final English-language 2 hour debate of the campaign will have to use their elbows if they hope to stand out. It will be broadcast on CBC and other national channels.

Leaders from each of the six parties that hope to win a seat on Oct. 21 will be at a podium at 7pm Eastern Time

There will be more leaders on the stage than at any other point in Canadian political history, including in the 1990s when the divided right fielded candidates from both the Progressive Conservative and Reform parties.

The debate carved into five pieces

Affordability.

Environment and energy.

Indigenous issues.

Leadership and Canada on the world stage.

Polarization, human rights and immigration.

The segments will feature a question from an ordinary Canadian, a question from one of the five moderators, a question from one leader to another and then a period of leader-to-leader debate — an ambitious agenda to work through in a relatively short period of time.

There is two weeks left in the campaign. Advance polls open this Friday

Did you get a card in the mail? If not find out how to register.