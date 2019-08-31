In 2020 – New museum planned for Osoyoos

Picture above and fact sheet below – part of a presentation to the RDOS Board Directors next Thursday in Penticton:

WHY: The current home of the museum is a 55-year old former curling rink which is beyond repair, provides minimal environmental control, is difficult to find and sits on valuable park land which is needed for other park purposes.

WHERE: The new location is a highly-visible, solid concrete building located at 8702 Main Street, Osoyoos, across from the Town Hall and Art Gallery with ample parking.

OWNER: The building belongs to the Regional District of the Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS). After a successful public referendum in 2011, it was purchased for $1.26 million specifically as the new home for the museum and will be leased on a long-term basis to the Osoyoos Museum Society (OMS) for a museum and archives effective January 1, 2020.

PLANS: The architectural firm of Boni-Maddison, and the museum design firm, Jensen & Associates, have produced attractive, affordable plans for both the building conversion and the new exhibits.

COST: The cost for Phase One (a fully-operational main floor plus a self-contained archive room as well as open storage on the lower level) is projected at $2.5 million. Phase Two (a multipurpose room, additional washrooms and a closed storage system on the lower level as well as an urban park and outdoor performance area on the west side) will be undertaken when funding is available

WHEN: The OMS will take possession of the property on January 1, 2020 when the extended lease to the existing tenant expires.

OPENING: Based on professional estimates, the OMS is planning to open the museum and archives at the new site by mid-June of 2020.

FEATURES: The new museum will provide ample opportunities for both residents and visitors to experience, first-hand, the faces, voices, stories and events which have shaped Osoyoos and district.

The building will provide a safe, secure, two-floor space for our collection which is fully-accessible to all with a level entrance, elevator, spacious washrooms and open aisles throughout as well as being environmentally-friendly with full insulation, low-energy lighting, state-of-the-art environmental controls and extensive solar (photovoltaic) array on the entire roof to help meet electrical energy needs.

SUPPORT: There are ample opportunities to get involved and support the project by becoming a volunteer, helping with projects and events, serving on a committee or donating to help make the project a reality.