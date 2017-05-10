Impressive start to 2017 drag racing season

The season-opener for the Wine Country Racing Association (WCRA) was a great start to the 2017 season.

67 racers registered to have the chance to see exactly what their ride can do. When the array of registered cars range from everyday driver type sedan, to full blown designated race cars the crowd of nearly 400 spectators is bound to be delighted all day long.

An added treat for the fans, drivers and the club members alike was the addition of three Junior Dragsters to the day. These young drivers are exactly who WCRA hopes to target with their program.

Results for the day

Jr. Dragster special event: Kyler Skjonsberg brought his 2006 Jr. Spitzer all the way from Red Deer, Alberta to take home a trophy.

Sportsmans’ Bracket: Mark Sherriff from Summerland drove his Deputy Diesel Ford F-350 Super Duty truck to victory.

Pro Bracket: Kelowna’s Gord Hoeft took his 1973 Ford Mustang to the winners’ circle.

Super Pro: Ralph Pool, from West Kelowna, raced home with the Super Pro trophy in his 1968 Plymouth Baracuda.

Bike/Sled: David Layton took the trophy home to OK Falls, with his 1999 Yamaha.

Reaction Time

Peachland’s Phil Walter made sure he got the reaction time trophy by nailing a perfect .500 light, not once, but twice! Walter drives a 1986 Nissan truck.

The next drag racing event in Osoyoos will be on Sunday, June 4. Gates open at 9 a.m. For more information go to www.winecountryracing.ca